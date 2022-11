“We have to find a way, in the 50,000, to have more of them who speak French. Once we have achieved this objective, is it possible to welcome more francophone immigrants?”

Legault would boost Quebec’s 50K cap on immigrants if more francophones were guaranteed

Quebec Premier François Legault spoke yesterday about the province’s 50,000 cap on immigrants, a number he mentioned during this fall’s election campaign, saying an increase would be considered if the proportion of francophones could be raised.

Legault said that the new Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette is looking for ways to maintain a “good” proportion of French-speaking immigrants as part of the Quebec Experience Program (PEQ), which facilitation the acquisition of the Quebec selection certificate that immigrants require to settle in the province permanently.

“We have to find a way, in the 50,000, to have more of them who speak French. Once we have achieved this objective, well, we can ask: Is it possible to welcome more francophone immigrants?” —François Legault

On limite le nombre d’immigrants à 50 000. Il faut en avoir plus qui parlent français. Une fois qu’on aura atteint cet objectif, on pourra se demander si c’est possible d’accueillir plus d’immigrants francophones.https://t.co/6RPRTqaBdY — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 10, 2022 Legault would boost Quebec’s 50K cap on immigrants if more francophones were guaranteed

