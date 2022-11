Barbarian tops streaming charts in Canada for a second straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada last week. Topping the charts for a second straight week is horror film Barbarian starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long, which is streaming in Canada via Disney+.

In second and third place are The Good Nurse (Netflix) and See How They Run (Disney+)

Barbarian is #1 in Canada on streaming for a second straight week. For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please click here.

For the latest streaming content on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, CBC Gem, Apple TV+ and Criterion, please see our weekly streaming roundup.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit our Film & TV section.