The Quebec government led by François Legault has used the notwithstanding clause in order to shield Bill 21 and Bill 96 from many legal challenges.

According to a new study by Léger, 28% of Quebecers support the use of the notwithstanding clause, which allows for Parliament and provincial legislations to pass laws that are shielded from the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Quebec government led by François Legault has used the notwithstanding clause in order to prevent most types of legal challenges against Bill 21 and Bill 96.

“There are currently provisions in the Canadian constitution that allow Parliament or a provincial legislature to pass laws and shield them from potential legal challenges under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Parliament or provincial legislatures may do this because they think the law is good for the public despite some consequences for the minority or minorities. In your opinion, is it a good idea or a bad idea for Parliament or a legislature to shield some of its laws from the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms?”

Support for the notwithstanding clause is highest in Quebec (28%) and lowest in Manitoba & Saskatchewan (11%).

Overall, 19% of Canadians believe it is a good idea for Parliament or a provincial legislature to shield some of its laws from the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

