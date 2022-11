Though the World Cup begins on Nov. 20, Canada will already be headed to Qatar next week for a friendly match on Friday.

8 CF Montréal players are headed to Team Canada training camp ahead of the World Cup

After a banner soccer season for Montreal, which included getting as far into the MLS playoffs as the Eastern Conference semifinal (where they lost 3–1 to the reigning Cup champions NYC F.C.), eight CF Montréal players have been called up to training camp with Canada’s men’s national team ahead of the World Cup.

The players in question are defenders Zachary Brault-Guillard, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman, midfielders Mathieu Choinière, Ismaël Koné and Samuel Piette, as well as goalkeeper James Pantemis.

8 CF Montréal players headed to Canada Soccer training camp ahead of World Cup

Canada Soccer will announce the final team roster later this month.

The FIFA World Cup is happening in Qatar, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13. Canada will play Bahrain in an international friendly in Manama, Qatar, on Nov. 11.

