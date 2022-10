What to do this long weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this long weekend.

Friday, Oct. 7

Les Premiers Vendredis food trucks & festivities at Olympic Park Esplanade

Montreal surf punk band No Waves play la Sala Rossa

L.A. rapper Duckwrth plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Stronzato pizza pop-up at le Système, with DJs Kris Guilty & Gene Tellem

Saturday, Oct. 8

More Women on Stage show at l’Escogriffe, feat. Basterds, Scare, Full of Stasis

Vintage Arabic funk/soul DJ night Habibi Funk

’70s Zamrock band W.I.T.C.H. play Bar le Ritz PDB

Sunday, Oct. 9

The Banshees of Inisherin, Cette Maison, Decision to Leave at Festival du Nouveau Cinéma

Last edition of Piknic Électronik for 2022

Monday, Oct. 10

Last day for the Vikings exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s Irish Pub

