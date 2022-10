“I’m proud of this project because I really got to embrace my love of horror. The end result was a freaky dream come true.”

Montreal indie pop singer-songwriter Maryze has released a queer horror-themed music video for the song ”Emo.” The self-directed video, for a track from her album 8, features model/artist Brit Carpenter.

“My music videos seem to keep getting more and more creepy and NSFW!” Maryze says.

“I’m proud of this project because I really got to embrace my love of horror, and explore writing a script and directing.

“I was lucky to work with a team that was down to get bloody, haha. To be honest, being covered in fake blood was distressing at first — your brain searches for a wound and feels like something is wrong. It also tastes bad. But the end result was a freaky dream come true.”

Watch the (again, NSFW) video below.

WATCH: ”Emo,” the latest NSFW video by Maryze

