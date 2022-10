The QLP are projected to win 21 seats, compared with the CAQ’s 92.

The Liberal Party will remain the Official Opposition in Quebec

Following news that François Legault and the CAQ have won a majority in today’s provincial election, it has been projected that Dominique Anglade and the Quebec Liberal Party will remain the Official Opposition in the National Assembly.

On Sept. 28, Philippe J. Fournier from Qc125 suggested as much based on last week’s polls.

“The local polls of the last few days seem to indicate that, if the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has lost momentum in voting intentions, the ‘hardcore’ Liberal vote seems to be holding on. Everything indicates that the PLQ will remain the Official Opposition in Quebec.” —Philippe J. Fournier

Les sondages locaux des derniers jours semblent indiquer que, si le PLQ a perdu beaucoup de plumes dans les intentions de vote, le "noyau dur" du vote libéral, lui, semble tenir bon. Tout indique que le PLQ demeurera l'Opposition officielle à Québec. — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) September 26, 2022 “Everything indicates that the Liberal Party will remain the Official Opposition in Quebec”

For more on the provincial election results, please visit Élections Québec.

