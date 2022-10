“The injustices experienced by LGBTQ+ people in Canada must not be forgotten”

In a statement on Oct. 13, the 30th anniversary of the end of the LGBT Purge in Canada, Mayor Valérie Plante and Projet Montréal reiterated their commitment to making Montreal a more inclusive city the LGBTQ+ community.

The LGBT Purge refers to a period from the 1950s to early-1990s when LGBT members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP and the federal public service were “systematically discriminated against, harassed and often fired as a matter of policy and sanctioned practice.”

“The injustices experienced by the LGBTQ+ community must not be forgotten. In Montreal, we fight prejudice and we proudly celebrate diversity,” the statement reads.

