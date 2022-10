The City of Montreal has issued a declaration encouraging the democratic participation of young people following a rant about neighbourhood teens by Anjou Mayor Luis Miranda.

Force Jeunesse, an organization that advocates for youth involvement in politics, has issued a statement commending the decision by the City of Montreal to issue a declaration encouraging the democratic participation of young people. The declaration followed an incident during an Anjou borough council meeting where 15-year-old Hocine Ouendi asked borough mayor Luis Miranada about the sudden closure of synthetic soccer fields, eliciting a rant about neighbourhood teens by Miranda.

Force Jeunesse confirmed that they welcomed the decision, saying the entire population benefits when young people are given more space “in its decision-making bodies.”

“We welcome the City of Montreal’s adoption of a Declaration to encourage the participation of young people in democratic life. It is the entire population that benefits from giving more space to young people in its decision-making bodies.” —Force Jeunesse

"The entire population benefits when young people participate in democratic life"

