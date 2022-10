15-year-old Hocine Ouendi was discriminated against due to his age in a council meeting after asking why neighbourhood soccer fields had been closed.

At an Anjou borough council meeting on Oct. 4, 15-year-old Hocine Ouendi asked borough mayor Luis Miranada about the sudden closure of synthetic soccer fields, eliciting a rant about neighbourhood teens from Miranda. The incident — in which Miranda spoke in a way that’s been described as dismissive, paternalistic, aggressive and even deplorable — was captured on video and has been widely criticized.

“When young people speak out publicly, our democracy is doing well. Proud of Hocine Ouendi, 15 years old. The public question period is for everyone!” —Valérie Plante

Following a call for an apology from the boy’s father, Plante’s municipal party Projet Montréal has also asked Anjou Mayor Luis Miranada to apologize to Hocine Ouendi.

