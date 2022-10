Whether you’re looking for fine dining or a classic eatery for dinner, these are some of the cosiest restaurants in Montreal for you to try.

The cosiest restaurants combine good food with excellent service and warm atmospheres. There’s nothing quite like sitting in a soft, plush banquette with a glass of wine and good company. In this list you will find cosy spaces like this and more. We can guarantee you will want to visit these restaurants more than once in your life.

Elena

5090 Notre-Dame Street

This pizza and pasta restaurant won the decor of the year by enRoute Magazine, and with good cause. The space is sleek and cosy, and its soft, velvet banquettes are decorated in a variety of bright colours. With its electric blue artwork and bright yellow seating, the long marble bar would make a stunning backdrop for an Instagram photo. We know you will enjoy it so much that you will want to recreate the experience in your own home. Black Friday is coming on 25 November this year, so try it with the Structube Black Friday furniture deals and the Elena “The Joy of Pizza” cookbook.

Chez Delmo

275 Notre-Dame Ouest

Straight out of a romance movie dinner scene, this restaurant is known for its excellent service and even better food. You will enjoy it from the moment you are greeted at the door by the owners until the last bite of dessert. This will be a unique experience for you; tables are assigned with nameplates, you are surrounded by unique artwork and the restaurant’s motto (From Wine, What Sudden Friendship Springs) is printed on the wine glasses as a special touch. Expect a fine dining experience with French cuisine and seafood.

Photo by Katie Musial on Unsplash

Brasserie 701

701 Côte de la Place d’Armes

This restaurant offers French classics in an elegant setting with neoclassical architecture. It is modelled after the famous Parisian brasseries; think caged chandeliers, classic black stools, high ceilings and the buzz of conversation around you.Their most popular dishes are Fresh Oysters, Salmon Tartare and Lobster Tail Butter Risotto. If you’re looking for a cosy place to have brunch with friends, Brasserie 701 will work for you.

Photo by Kamil kalbarczyk on Unsplash

La Petite Dinette

4186 Saint-Denis Street

This diner is perfect for fun lovers and people looking to experience the 90s American diner vibe. You’ll absolutely adore La Petite Dinette if you enjoy Archie comics. The reproduction of vivid colours, vinyl chairs, Formica tables with chrome accents, and checkerboard flooring is exquisite. The menu, however, features a special combination of Vietnamese and Québécois staples rather than just hamburgers and milkshakes.

Renoir

By Executive Chef Olivier Perret

1155 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest

This fine-dining restaurant features French and European Cuisine, as well as a Bar and Lounge with bottle service. The menu varies from starters like Duck foie gras with apple cider gel and homemade brioche to Grilled octopus for mains and Vanilla pie for dessert. The chefs pride themselves in combining inventive cuisine with local Quebec ingredients. Located just a few steps away from the Fine Arts Museum, it is perfect for date night. You can also book a private dining room if you want to have an intimate celebration. You’ll love the yellow and green accents to the restaurant furniture; it makes for an excellent atmosphere.

Jacopo

436 Pl. Jacques-Cartier

Rustic-style Italian eatery Jacopo features stone walls and green velvet banquettes and vintage wooden chairs. The menu highlights the distinct culinary flair of Italy with dishes that emphasise seasonal, fresh ingredients and gourmet cured meats. Jacopo provides customers handmade pasta, fresh vegetables, roasted meats, roman lamb, and much more.