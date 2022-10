When consumed in moderation and in place of unhealthy snacks that are rich in calories, sunflower seeds are a scrumptious way to make your weight loss journey fun and healthy at the same time.

Artists and moviemakers laud the stunning beauty of sunflowers and sunflower oil. The less well-known superfood component is sunflower seeds, though. Nutritionists associate consuming these seeds with several advantageous qualities.

Did you know sunflower seeds can control blood pressure and enhance heart health? They also increase energy and strengthen the immune system. You feel better overall if you eat sunflower seeds, plus they can add a delightful crunch to any salad.

Sunflower seeds are good for weight loss since they contain protein, fiber, and healthy fats. They also include a variety of essential minerals and vitamins.

Ready to learn more?

What Are Sunflower Seeds?

You may know them from snacking at baseball games. The shell has black and white stripes, and the seeds inside are white and delicate.

They can be eaten raw, roasted, or combined with other foods. They taste distinctly nutty and are very nutrient-dense. They’re also low in carbs, which is why Plan Ketogenic recommends you include sunflower seeds on a keto diet for weight loss.

They are gathered from the central part of the yellow blooms of a sunflower. It’s no surprise that something so beautiful produces a food that is both delicious and nutrient-dense.

Nutrition

Sunflower seeds are a great source of fiber, good fats, and protein.

The following nutrients are found in 1 ounce (28 grams, or around 1/4 cup) of shelled, dry-roasted sunflower seeds, though exact amounts depend on how the seeds are prepared and flavored:

Calories 165 Protein 5.5 grams Carbs 7 grams Total fat 14 grams Monounsaturated fat 3 grams Polyunsaturated fat 9 grams Saturated fat 1.5 grams Fiber 3 grams

How Many Sunflower Seeds Can You Eat And Lose Weight?

You can consume 15- 30 grams of sunflower seeds daily. However, it may differ based on your caloric needs, weight, and health objectives. Hate small portions? To develop a more specialized strategy, speak with your dietician.

How Do Sunflower Seeds Boost Weight Loss and Health?

1. They are a source of healthy plant-based fat

Unsaturated fat, the fat present in sunflower seeds, may be pretty good for your heart. According to research, swapping out saturated fat for unsaturated fat can help lower blood levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and minimize your chance of developing heart disease.

2. May keep you satisfied and stop overeating

Snacks can help you feel less hungry and may help you avoid overeating at other meals. Although sunflower seeds haven’t been specifically researched, research on similar snack foods, such as almonds, indicates that they encourage fullness and don’t cause overeating at subsequent meals.

3. Protein and fiber, the two primary nutrients in sunflower seeds, are essential for weight loss

Increasing your diet’s fiber intake is a straightforward change.

This addition supports significant weight loss. The body is unable to digest fiber, which is a type of carbohydrate. It provides long lasting satiation without adding calories. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) calls for 30 grams of fiber per day. And high-fiber foods like sunflower seeds can surely assist you in reaching your daily fiber goal for healthy weight loss.

For instance, one-third of the fiber in sunflower seeds is soluble, which may aid in weight control by enhancing feelings of fullness, slowing digestion, and adding bulk to stools.

Sunflower seeds are a good source of protein, a macronutrient that works well as a weight loss companion.

Protein possesses extraordinary power. It helps manage your satiety levels. It implies that you can go for extended stretches without eating and maintain a calorie deficit. This results in weight loss.

A good amount of protein in your diet can also help you maintain your lean body mass. This element can be quite helpful when fasting to lose weight.

Studies have shown that while eating fewer calories, approximately 35% of weight reduction may come from muscle. Numerous studies recommend eating enough protein and resistance training to prevent muscle loss. Shelled sunflower seeds are an excellent method to increase the protein content of your snacks and meals because they have about 2 grams of protein in every tablespoon (10 grams).

For a delightful source of extra protein, you may, for instance, top your salad with shelled sunflower seeds or dunk apple slices in sunflower seed butter.

4. May aid in maintaining your diet plan

A great weight loss strategy is one you can follow through with in the end.

Fiber may be beneficial. People who ingest the recommended daily quantity of fiber are more likely to stick to their diet plan. Furthermore, research indicates that flexible weight loss strategies catered to dietary choices are simpler to stick to. In other words, consuming sunflower seeds may help long-term diet adherence if you love them.

Adding Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet

Sunflower seeds are available both shelled and unshelled. They come in various flavors and can be purchased either raw or roasted.

Here are some nutritious methods for consuming sunflower seeds for weight loss:

● On their own; for a quick and nourishing snack

● In trail mix; sunflower seeds that have been shelled go well with nuts, other sources, and dried fruit.

● As a garnish; shelled sunflower seeds can be added to salads, porridge, yogurt parfaits, casseroles, and other foods.

● Stir into your oatmeal

● Sprinkle it on your meals

● Blend them with your sauces

● Make sunflower seed butter and use it as a veggie dip or to spread on whole grain bread and crackers.

Precautions to Take While Having Sunflower Seeds

Remember that some brands of sunflower seeds contain exceptionally high levels of salt. Although sodium is a necessary mineral, research shows that excessive intake has been related to high blood pressure.

Choose unsalted, lightly salted, and reduced sodium options to limit your salt intake. Also, consider choosing plain sunflower seeds over flavored ones since they usually contain less salt.

Some items made with sunflower seeds could have extra sugar. Limiting added sugars may help you lose weight because they are calorie-rich but have little nutritional value. Moreover, keep an eye on your portion sizes to prevent exceeding your daily calorie requirements.

The key to losing weight is achieving the right calorie balance. You gain weight if you eat more calories than your body expends. In contrast, having a calorie deficit will cause weight reduction. Your recommended daily calorie intake varies. It relies on several variables. Age, gender, level of activity, and general health are the criteria.

Recap

Sunflower seeds are calorie-dense but contain nutrients that may help people lose weight. They make great snacks because they are rich in protein, fat, and fiber. Moreover, they have several health advantages, such as enhancing immunity, defending the heart, and having anti-cancer and anti-diabetic qualities.

It is important to remember that a lot of processed sunflower seeds include a lot of salt. Consequently, your heart and kidneys may suffer if you eat a diet high in salt. Additionally, it could result in elevated blood pressure and water retention. Therefore, sunflower seeds should be eaten uncooked and unsalted to reduce sodium intake.

Lastly, there are numerous healthy ways in which sunflower seeds can be consumed if you watch your portions. When consumed in moderation and in place of unhealthy snacks that are rich in calories, they are a scrumptious way to make your weight loss journey fun and healthy at the same time.