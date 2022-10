The annual family concert is also a benefit for the Kate McGarrigle Foundation, which funds sarcoma research and music therapy in the name of the Wainwrights’ late mother.

Rufus & Martha Wainwright to play Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal on Dec. 3

POP Montreal has announced the annual Wainwright/McGarrigle family concert featuring Rufus and Martha Wainwright. The Étoiles et toi concert, which will feature a number of musicians including extended family members, will take place at Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste (309 Rachel E.) on Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

The concert will benefit the Kate McGarrigle Foundation, which provides funding for sarcoma research as well as music therapy resources to cancer patients with a passion for music.

Tickets are on sale now, for $43.32, with Golden Circle seats priced at $63 and VIP tickets (Golden Circle + meet & greet) at $207.66.

