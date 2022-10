“The eroticization of the profession is socially and professionally unacceptable.”

The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) has launched what they call a “shock campaign” to discourage sexy nurse Halloween costumes. In a video released on social media, they depict realistic nurse uniforms being packaged and stocked alongside cliché sexy nurse Halloween costumes to encourage reflection about the way nurses are portrayed.

“Have you ever seen a real nurse costume on Halloween? We are launching a shock campaign to get people to think more critically about how nurses are portrayed. Recognize nursing expertise by projecting a realistic image of the profession!” —Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ), the Quebec Order of Nurses

In a press release, the president of the OIIQ added that “the eroticization of the profession is socially and professionally unacceptable.”

