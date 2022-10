The October 2022 issue of Cult MTL has arrived, featuring interviews with Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Chief Curator Mary-Dailey Desmarais and Parisian author and jazz historian Vincent Bessières, two of the people behind Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music. The major exhibition, which opens on Oct. 15, collects 100 original works by iconic NYC artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, from paintings to concert flyers to personal artifacts from his short life, with audio-visual elements immersing viewers in his connection to music.

Cover photo © Ben Buchanan (Basquiat with his 1985 installation Klaunstance at Area, 1985)

Also in the October issue are interviews with Korean director Park Chan-wook, about his latest film Decision to Leave, Orchestre Classique de Montréal director general Taras Kulish, Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman, about his Kanye course at Concordia and Maktaba bookshop in Old Montreal, as well as features about Menu Extra’s la Table Cachée, the reimagining of St-Laurent Blvd. sports bar Champs and the CCA’s exhibition Retail Apocalypse, and more.

Look for the magazine across Montreal and explore the digital issue at the link below.

To read more issues of Cult MTL, please visit the Magazine section.