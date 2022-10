“The L.A. punk rock supergroup gathers ‘round the flaming ashes of an alien apocalypse, seeking to cleanse the galaxy of bullshit, freeing minds, asses and atoms with every pulsing groove along the way.”

OFF!, Free LSD (Fat Possum)

The L.A. punk rock supergroup sets its phasers to stun with a first release in eight years. Circle Jerk Keith Morris and Burning Bridges’ Dimitri Coats gather ‘round the flaming ashes of an alien apocalypse, enlisting frequent Brainfeeder flyer Justin Brown on drum duty plus And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead bass blaster Autry Fulbright II to conjure up a full bodied vision of pain and riffs on this fourth outing. OFF! lays waste to a lotta turf over the course of 20 ambitious compositions, ensuring a complete and utter annihilation of Hollywood in under 39 minutes. Free LSD is a fun, funny and intense political engagement with outer-sphere overlords seeking to cleanse the galaxy of bullshit, freeing minds, asses and atoms with every pulsing groove along the way. Fuck yeah. Extra OG points for Raymond Pettibon’s marvelous cover art. 9/10 Trial Track: “Worst Is Yet to Come”

“Worst Is Yet to Come” by OFF!, from the album Free LSD

