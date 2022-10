Montreal public health is surveying the city’s homeless to better understand & respond to homelessness

Montreal public health has confirmed that a survey of the city’s homeless population was performed last night, in collaboration with the City of Montreal, STM, SPVM, Montreal Fire Department and Santé Québec.

The count will be used to generate a report on how to better understand and respond to homelessness in Montreal.

Dénombrement des personnes en situation d'itinérance en cours à Montréal. Pour mieux comprendre l'itinérance et mieux y répondre. Une collaboration de @sante_qc @MTL_Ville @stminfo @SPVM @MTL_SIM, le milieu communautaire et les établissements du réseau montréalais. pic.twitter.com/hVDsb5KQs5 — Santé Montréal (@santemontreal) October 12, 2022

Earlier this year, the City of Montreal and various local community organizations called on the Quebec government to invest in year-round housing and shelter space for the city’s homeless, something Mayor Valérie Plante said is the “real solution to homelessness.”

