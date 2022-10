This Friday, Oct. 14, the PLAY LINE FRIENDS pop-up shop is opening in Montreal, and fans of K-pop stars BTS are in luck. Members of BTS designed eight characters for the global character brand (Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky and Van), a collaborative projected called BT21, and the figures wile sold in the Montreal shop alongside signature LINE FRIENDS characters Sally, Brown and Cony.

The first 300 clients at the pop-up shop, which opens on Friday at 9 a.m., can expect to receive a free gift.

The store is located in the Eaton Centre downtown, in the 3,800 square-foot space formerly occupied by Foot Locker. Following extremely successful PLAY LINE FRIENDS shops in Vancouver and Toronto, the Montreal pop-up is adding features such as a BT21-themed claw machines, new in-store photo ops featuring SALLY and BT21 characters as well as exclusive product launches. Canadian retail and lifestyle brand Sukoshi Mart collaborated with LINE FRIENDS on the in-store experience.

BT21 characters, designed by BTS, are coming to the Eaton Centre in Montreal on Oct. 14

