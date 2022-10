Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to a report citing three hate crimes against Muslim women in one neighbourhood over the course of six days this month.

“I am shocked to see that Montreal women experience racism because of their religion”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to a report citing three hate crimes against Muslim women over the course of six days this month, between Oct. 6 and 13. The incidents of racism, which were reported to police in Montreal North, involved women wearing hijabs being subjected xenophobic insults, two of them in their cars, one in their workplace.

“I am shocked to see that Montreal women experience racism because of their religion. Hate and intolerance are unacceptable. Montreal is an open and inclusive city, rich and proud of its diversity.” —Valérie Plante

In August, Plante released a similar statement about a hate crime against visible minorities in LaSalle.

Results of an Association for Canadian Studies survey, released this summer, found that minority groups in Quebec that are directly affected by Bill 21 “report a decline in their sense of acceptance as full-fledged members of Quebec society, with the most marked deterioration found among Muslim women (82.9%).” The criteria for this decline included discrimination and “exposure to hate.”

