The 17th edition of M for Montreal, the festival that shows off the best of the local music scene, will take place at 20 venues from Nov. 16–19.

The 2022 edition of the M for Montreal music festival is presenting 100 acts at 20 venues over 4 days, with in-person shows from Nov. 16–19, and additional virtual events for music industry delegates happening from Nov. 4–25. The in-person, open-to-the-public shows (which the festival is now referring to collectively as the Marathon), feature some of the best of the Montreal music scene, namely Lary Kidd, Witch Prophet, Lydia Képinski, Fernie, Emma Beko, Jesse Mac Cormack, Sarah Pagé, Radiant Baby, Priors and many more, in addition to a handful of acts from the ROC.

The “Melomaniac” festival pass, providing access to all M for Montreal 2022 official selection and Marathon shows as well as conferences, costs $100, while pro badges cost $500.

For more on the M for Montreal 2022 lineup and schedule, and to buy passes or tickets for individual shows, please visit the festival’s website.

