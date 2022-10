Whilst often seen to outsiders as playing second fiddle to the United States of America, Canada continually punches above their weight in a multitude of industries.



Big tech companies have developed exponentially over the past couple of decades, all over the world, and Canada, like many other big economies, has reaped the rewards.



There is no denying that the advent of COVID-19 in Canada and beyond, brought about increased finances in the video technology sector, but it merely accelerated the trend that was emerging pre-pandemic.



A recent financial report into the video editing industry, valued its worth worldwide at well over 3 billion dollars and although the post-pandemic landscape looks positive, there is always the possibility of a relapse.



In addition, many people have become comfortable and familiar with the worlds of remote working and living, so eradicating the need for that looks a long way off.



Canada, in comparison to some countries, didn’t perhaps bear the brunt of the pandemic, with a huge land mass faring up well against its relatively small population.



That said, it was also one of the most cautious countries in its approach to COVID-19, with vaccination rates exceptionally high and the need for visitors to meet vaccination demands still present today.



With so many industries still emerging from the pandemic with caution, the aforementioned boom in the video editing industry is showing no sign of slowing.



Part of the reason the video editing sector has boomed with such purpose is the flexibility and adaptability in which it is used in the very fluid economy in which the world finds itself immersed.



Areas of society such as education and national security have become heavily reliant on a free video editing software, to connect with their students or areas of concern.



Embracing change and adapting to market needs has always been a strength of Canadian financial society and the emergence of Canada within the video tech sector has been noted.



The unprecedented traction within the video technology and editing software market was felt across the world but as ever, Canada was very quick to act and jump on board the bandwagon.



Social media platforms such as Tik Tok, Twitter, and Instagram are all so heavily reliant on up-to-the-minute video content, that engages the audience.



Consequently, the need to have efficient software such as an mp4 editor can be huge when it comes to content creation.



How news is now consumed is so different in the post-pandemic world and Canada is a world leader when it comes to delivering the latest content to the nation.



Innovation and technology have long been part of Canada’s makeup as a country and they remain at the forefront of video editing technology worldwide