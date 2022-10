“Montreal is proud to add this work to its open-air museum.”

On Tuesday night, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared a statement heralding the illumination of the new Jean Paul Riopelle mural in the McGill Ghetto. The mural, located on the side of an apartment building at 625 Milton (corner University), was mounted by Marc Séguin and MU to mark what would have been the Montreal artist’s 100th birthday.

“Thanks to Marc Séguin and MU for this work, which highlights the humanist approach and attachment to nature in the work of Jean-Paul Riopelle, whose centenary we are celebrating. Montreal is proud to add this work to its open-air museum.” —Valérie Plante

