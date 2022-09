“I’ve got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason.”

You can play as AFC Richmond from Ted Lasso in EA SPORTS FIFA 23

EA SPORTS has added the fictional AFC Richmond soccer team from the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso as a playable team to its FIFA 23 game. The voice of Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso on the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning TV show, also appears in the game.

The team will appear in the “Rest of World” category. The game launches on Sept. 30.

