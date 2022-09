Action thriller End of the Road, a new season of Cobra Kai, American Gigolo the series, acclaimed Danish horror film Speak No Evil and more.

New on Netflix

Cobra Kai (new on Netflix)

Fans of the Karate Kid reboot Cobra Kai will finally get season 5 on Sept. 9. Playing on many of the tropes and assumptions about the original series, Cobra Kai has won a dedicated following by capturing the real ethos of ’80s culture and using irony to re-examine hard truths of the original Karate Kid films.

Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges and Ludacris star in End of the Road (Sept. 9), a high-octane action thriller. A cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

New on Prime Video

Flight/Risk (new on Prime Video)

For some sombre documentary watching, Prime Video has a new original film, Flight/Risk (Sept. 9), about the Boeing 737 Max plane crashes in 2018 and 2019 as told through family members, legal teams and whistleblowers.

Do you love trash? Prime Video has added the first two seasons of three different Real Housewives shows: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of OC (Sept. 9). Enjoy or don’t, we won’t judge.

New on Crave

American Gigolo (new on Crave)

While Paul Schrader has already turned his nose up at the series that retells his classic neo-noir, American Gigolo, it’s hard not to be a little curious about this Jon Bernthal-led series. It follows Julian Kaye after his wrongful conviction release following 15 years in prison as he struggles to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry and navigates his complicated relationships. Episode 1 drops on Sept. 9.

New on Disney Plus

Rodman: For Better or Worse (new on Disney Plus)

A lot of series continue this week with new episodes, including The Patient (Sept. 13), Fearless (Sept. 14), High School Musical: The Musical Series (Sept. 14), The Bear (Sept. 14), Maggie (Sept. 14) and She-Hulk (Sept. 15). Even more sports docs hit Disney Plus today, including Rodman: For Better or Worse (Sept. 9).

New on Apple TV+

Central Park (new on Apple TV+)

The somewhat under-the-radar but enduringly popular animated series Central Park is back on Apple TV+ with season 3 on Sept. 9. Owen Tillerman and his family live an unconventional life in New York’s bustling Central Park, which Owen manages; now, they’ll have to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos.

For all the girl bosses out there, a new docu-series Gutsy (Sept. 9) follows former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes.

New on Shudder

Speak No Evil (new on Shudder)

Speak No Evil (Sept. 15) has been one of the most hyped horror films of the year and is finally available to stream. A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.

New on CBC Gem

Anne at 13,000 FT (new on CBC Gem)

One of the very best Canadian films from recent years, Anne at 13,000 FT, will now be available to stream for free. A stunning character study of a daycare worker whose internal life goes awry, the film features Deragh Campbell in an astonishingly raw performance. Essential viewing.

On Sept. 9, Our House has its exclusive Canadian premiere on CBC Gem. Based on the best-selling novel by Louise Candlish, it’s a tense, compelling thriller about the disintegration of a modern marriage and a property-obsessed society gone awry. It follows Fi Lawson (Tuppence Middleton) who arrives home one day to find removal men on her doorstep and strangers moving into her house. Our House explores every couple’s worst nightmare: that you can build a life, a marriage, a home and then one day, it can all just be snatched away.

