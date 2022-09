“I love Québec Solidaire because they want us all to be poor together.”

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has shared a new video where he jokes about all the major parties in the 2022 Quebec election. He starts with the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire, and then moves on to Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime and Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade. In a different segment, he references the CAQ with regards to immigration.

Check out the full clip below, and to catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

Votez Sammy! 😎 #Electionsqc2022 #polqc pic.twitter.com/OLUaCbNf6s — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) September 23, 2022 WATCH: Sugar Sammy rips into all 5 major parties ahead of Quebec election

