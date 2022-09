A declaration underlining the importance of basketball was adopted unanimously by the municipal council.

“More than ever, Montreal is recognized as a basketball city”

On Monday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the adoption of a municipal council declaration that underlines the importance of basketball in the city.

The mayor made the announcement while highlighting the work of RDS NBA reporter Peter Yannopoulos, as a basketball ambassador for Montreal.

The city’s new CEBL team, the Montreal Alliance, were also the team with the highest attendance in the league last season, a respectable feat considering it was the team’s inaugural season.

“More than ever, Montreal is seen as a basketball city, and that’s great news. Let’s be proud of it!” —Valérie Plante

@peteyannopoulos @bballinsider — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 19, 2022 “More than ever, Montreal is recognized as a basketball city”

Abdelhaq Sari, the city councillor for Montreal North, shared a message and video saluting the unanimous passing of the declaration about basketball.

“Basketball helps young people find their passion, create a community and stay connected. At some point, this sport may have helped save lives. I am very proud to see basketball shine in Montreal, and particularly in Montreal North.” —Abdelhaq Sari

Le basketball aide les jeunes à trouver leur passion, à se créer une communauté et à ne pas décrocher. À un certain point, ce sport a peut-être contribué à sauver des vies. Je suis très fier de voir le basket rayonner à Montréal, et particulièrement à #MontréalNord. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/Gl5hpg8kLx — Abdelhaq Sari conseiller de ville Montréal Nord (@sari_ab) September 19, 2022

For more sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.