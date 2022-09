Yesterday marked the second anniversary of Echaquan’s untimely death, which has been attributed in part to neglect and racist treatment by hospital staff.

The family of Joyce Echaquan is suing the Quebec hospital where she died for $2.7-million

Lawyers for the family of Joyce Echaquan are suing the he hospital in Joliette, Quebec where the 37-year-old Atikamekw woman died on Sept. 28, 2020. The family is asking for $2.675-million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Yesterday marked the second anniversary of Echaquan’s untimely death, which has been attributed in part to neglect and racist treatment by hospital staff, according to the coroner’s report. The wrongful death lawsuit against the Lanaudière CIUSSS names the doctor and (now ex-) nurse who attended Echaquan as well as the hospital itself.

Echaquan was the mother of seven children.

Quebec Premier François Legault has said on several occasions that the racism problem at the hospital in Joliette has been solved.

