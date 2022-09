A ranked rundown of the best sounds out of the city this year.

The 10 Best Montreal Albums of 2022 (so far)

Here’s a back to school shopping list for you: 10 Montreal albums that perked my ears from January to August 2022. And if a physical copy can’t be procured — sign o’ the times — then put that coin towards an upcoming local show or even a band tee.

Why albums? So much time and effort is still placed in the format, only for the individual tracks to get cut up into playlists, both professional and personal. That’s fine, and playlists serve a purpose, but if an artist took the time to sequence 10 tracks with a story to tell, I’m also there for it.

So do the old school thing and enjoy these great records front to back. After that, if you want to chop them up, get chopping.

10. Yoo Doo Right, A Murmur, Boundless to the East

From A Murmur, Boundless to the East by Yoo Doo Right (The 10 Best Montreal Albums of 2022 (so far))

A procession of post-rock buildups with climaxes that hit the mark every time.

9. Emma Beko, Digital Damage

From Digital Damage by Emma Beko

Thanks to Beko’s directness, this is relatable to anyone who’s felt the toll of the last few years on their mental health.

8. Yearning, MMXXII

From MMXXII by Yearning

An absolute thrashing in nine minutes.

7. Paradis Artificiel, Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You

From Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You by Paradis Artificiel

Ouri, Odile Myrtil and Victor Bongiovanni bend time and space with their winding psychedelic journeys.

6. Distraction4ever, Please Don’t Think About Tomorrow

From Please Don’t Think About Tomorrow by Distraction4ever

A young duo dabbling in time-honoured restless post-punk. An unexpected sound made fresh.

5. Pierre Kwenders, José Louis and the Paradox of Love

From José Louis and the Paradox of Love by Pierre Kwenders (The 10 Best Montreal Albums of 2022 (so far))

The boundary-pushing rumba, R&B and electronic artist hits a new level meditating on love.

4. Mike Shabb, Sewaside II

From Sewaside II by Mike Shabb

Dual threat MC/producer and Nicholas Craven acolyte bursts at the seams with ideas, and it all sticks like raw sewage.

3. Tess Roby, Ideas of Space

From Ideas of Space by Tess Roby

A personal deep dive in Orinoco flow that creates heartfelt moments in synth pop new age clothing.

2. Retail Simps, Reverberant Scratch: 9 Shots in the Dark

From Reverberant Scratch: 9 Shots in the Dark by Retail Simps

A shiver of pool sharks crowding the table and pouring one out for the endangered neighbourhood dive.

1. Marci, Marci

From the self-titled album by Marci (The 10 Best Montreal Albums of 2022 (so far))

TOPS member channels studio Quincy for a timeless pop experience.

