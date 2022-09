30,000 private sector jobs were created across the province in August.

Quebec unemployment rate now 4.5%, the lowest in Canada

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in Quebec in August was 4.5%, the lowest in the country.

The unemployment rate in Canada was 5.4%, while the rate in Ontario was 5.7%. The highest unemployment rates in the country are found in the Atlantic provinces: Newfoundland and Labrador (10.5%), Nova Scotia (7.6%), New Brunswick (7.6%) and Prince Edward Island (7.3%).

According to Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, 30,000 private sector jobs were created across the province in August.

Bonne performance de l’emploi au Québec en août.



27 000 emplois créés dont 30 000 dans le secteur privé.



L’économie du Québec est résiliente. Continuons! — Eric Girard (@EricGirardMFQ) September 9, 2022 Quebec unemployment rate now 4.5%, the lowest in Canada

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.