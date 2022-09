“Mercury retrograde is in full effect — I’ll be back.”

Naomi Campbell announced today that her scheduled appearance at C2 Montreal this week has been called off due to an Air Canada flight cancellation.

The 2022 edition of the C2 Montreal conference began on Monday and runs through Wednesday.

Naomi Campbell will speak at C2 Montreal, which runs from Sept. 26 to 28

Other speakers at C2 Montreal 2022 include renowned Montreal conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, TikTok’s North American head of sales and marketing Sandie Hawkins, Vayner NFT CEO Avery Akkineni, the Sandbox co-founder Sébastien Borget and Hinter founder Mauricio Padilla.

For more on C2, please visit their website.

