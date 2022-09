In a statement last night, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau criticized Pierre Poilievre on a series of “questionable” and “reckless” economic ideas, including Poilievre’s recommendation to invest in cryptocurrency in order to opt out of inflation and an opposition to various pandemic supports.

Trudeau also admonished the newly elected Conservative Party leader for “fighting against life-saving vaccines.”

“We’ve made every effort to work with all Parliamentarians over the years, and we’ll continue to do so. But we’ll also call out questionable, reckless economic ideas – because Canadians deserve responsible leadership. “Telling people they can opt out of inflation by investing in cryptocurrencies is not responsible leadership. Fighting against life-saving vaccines is not responsible leadership. Opposing the pandemic supports that saved jobs and helped families is not responsible leadership.” —Justin Trudeau

