Is health care in the United States twice as efficient as in Canada?

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute on access to health care in Canada and the United States, Canadians are significantly less optimistic than Americans that they will receive the emergency care they require in a timely fashion.

37% of Canadians express confidence in getting prompt emergency care in Canada. Americans are twice as likely (70%) to say the same about care in the United States.

“Across every item on the list of services canvassed — non-emergency and emergency care, surgery, appointments with a specialist, and diagnostic tests — Americans are far more likely to say that this service was either easy or very easy to access. Meanwhile, at least two-in-five Canadians had difficulty accessing each.” —Angus Reid Institute

Access to Health Care: Free, but for all? Nearly nine million Canadians report chronic difficulty getting helphttps://t.co/uhRYpfrOHW pic.twitter.com/Z3kejBmBAT — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) September 7, 2022

