Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada last week. Topping the chart is science fiction comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh, which is streaming in Canada via VOD. In second and third place are Top Gun: Maverick and Nope, which are also streaming in Canada on VOD.

