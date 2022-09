“Parties have faced criticism for paying too little attention to climate change, but potential voters have more faith in Québec Solidaire on this issue.”

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has measured the perceptions of voters on the top three issues chosen by Quebecers in the 2022 Quebec election: Health care, the Environment/Climate change and the Economy.

According to the results, Quebecers are most likely to believe that the Coalition Avenir Québec is the best party to lead on economic growth (40%) and health care (29%).

“Health care discussions have dominated the campaign. CAQ promised to build two private medical centres to help ease the strain on the health care system. Notably, Quebecers were split as to whether more private health care would improve or worsen the system in recent Angus Reid Institute polling.” —Angus Reid Institute

The party most favoured to lead on the environment and climate change is Québec Solidaire, at 30%.

“Parties have faced criticism for paying too little attention to climate change, but potential voters have more faith in Québec Solidaire on this issue. This, after the party announced it would apply a tax on heavy polluting vehicles and steer the province towards free public transit.” —Angus Reid Institute

