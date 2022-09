“The excessive use of the word, regardless of the context, will keep discrimination alive and well in Quebec for years to come.”

Bloc Montréal calls out use of N-word in leaders’ debate: “Only in Quebec”

Bloc Montréal candidate Joel DeBellefeuille has released a statement calling out Québec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for using the N-word in quoting the name of a book by Pierre Vallières at the Quebec leaders’ debate on Thursday night.

DeBellefeuille posted a link to the video, where Plamondon taunts Nadeau-Dubois into saying the title of the book, which includes the N-word, for “academic freedom.”

“Only in Quebec, where it’s ‘OK’ for leaders of political parties to drop the N-word on national television because it’s ‘only’ a title of a book. Unbelievable.” —Joel DeBellefeuille

In another statement, DeBellefeuille said, “The excessive use of the word, regardless of the context, will keep discrimination alive and well in Quebec for years to come.”

