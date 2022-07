Ben Cardilli & co. at Mondays Amirite?, Lee Fields, Janette King & others at the Jazz Fest, a Cheval Blanc beer fest and more.

Your daily Montreal To-Do List, with events listed in chronological order.

1. Festival de biere sour et fruits at Cheval Blanc

2. Lee Fields, Janette King, Masego, Barry Paquin Roberge and more at the Jazz Fest

3. Monia Chokri’s Babysitter is screening at Cinéma Moderne

4. The Mondays Amirite comedy show at McKibbin’s

5. Bleu Soir presents Portuguese pandemic drama Journal de Tûoa

