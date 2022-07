This blog post will share tips for studying for the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 Exam. The IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 Exam is a challenging exam that requires a lot of preparation. These tips will help you study for the exam and improve your chances of passing.

Introduction to the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 Exam

As an IBM Certified Professional Architect – Cloud v5, you must have in-depth knowledge of how to design, implement, and manage cloud solutions. The IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exam tests your ability to apply these skills in a real-world scenario. The exam comprises long and complex questions requiring you to understand the IBM Cloud platform deeply. To prepare for the exam, it is essential to have a solid understanding of the IBM Cloud architecture and components. In addition, you should be familiar with the IBM Cloud Professional Services offerings and how they can be used to create a cloud solution.

Exam Format and Structure

The IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exam is a multiple-choice test administered electronically. The exam consists of 60 questions, and candidates have 90 minutes to complete it. The questions are divided into four sections:

Section 1: Cloud Computing Concepts (15 questions)

Section 2: Cloud Architecture (24 questions)

Section 3: Cloud Design and Deployment (15 questions)

Section 4: Cloud Management and Operations (6 questions)

Candidates must achieve a passing score of 70% to earn the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 certification.

Exam Topics and Syllabus

The IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 certification exam covers many topics, including cloud computing concepts, architecture, design, and implementation. The exam is designed to test your knowledge and skills in these areas.

The following are the topics covered on the exam:

Cloud Computing Concepts

Understand the basics of cloud computing

Understand the benefits and challenges of cloud computing

Understand the different types of clouds

Understand the different models of cloud computing

Architecture

Understand the components of a cloud architecture

Understand the relationship between cloud architecture and other architectures

How to design a cloud architecture

Understand how to deploy and manage a cloud architecture

Design

Understand the principles of cloud design

Understand how to design a cloud solution

How to design for scalability, availability, and security

Understand how to design for performance and manageability

Implementation

Understand the process of implementing a cloud solution

Understand the tools and technologies used for cloud implementation

Understand how to migrate to a cloud solution

Understand how to operate and manage a cloud solution

Study Resources

With the release of the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 certification, there has been a lot of interest in the study resources available to help candidates prepare for the exam. The IBM Certified Professional Architect – Cloud v5 study guide is a great place to start, but some other valuable resources are also available.

Tips for Passing the Exam

There are a few things to keep in mind when studying for the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exam:

1. Ensure you are familiar with the IBM Cloud platform and products. You can get started by taking the IBM Cloud Essentials course.

2. Understand the exam topics and structure. The IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exam is divided into six sections:

Cloud Computing Concepts

Enterprise Architecture

Solution Design

Deployment and Integration

Security and Privacy

Governance and Management

3. Be familiar with the resources provided by IBM. The IBM Cloud Reference Architecture and the IBM Cloud Solution Design Methodology are excellent resources.

4. Have a study plan and stick to it. Make sure you allow yourself enough time to study and don’t leave it to the last minute.

5. Use practice exams to test your knowledge and identify areas where you need to focus your studies.

6. Get plenty of rest the night before the exam and eat a healthy breakfast on the day of the exam.

By following these tips, you will be well on your way to passing the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exam.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5?

The IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 certification validates a candidate’s skills and knowledge in designing, building and managing cloud solutions. To earn the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 certification, candidates must pass the Cloud Fundamentals exam and the Cloud Solutions Architect exam.

What is the content length of the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exams?

The Cloud Fundamentals exam is 60 minutes long, and the Cloud Solutions Architect exam is 180 minutes long.

What is the passing score for the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exams?

The passing score for the Cloud Fundamentals exam is 65%, and the passing score for the Cloud Solutions Architect exam is 60%.

What are the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exam topics?

The Cloud Fundamentals exam covers cloud computing basics, cloud service, and deployment models. The Cloud Solutions Architect exam covers cloud solution design, deployment, and management.

How often are the IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exams updated?

The IBM Cloud Professional Architect v5 exams are updated every two years.

Conclusion

