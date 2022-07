Over 100 dishes from around the world are part of this weekend-long celebration of culinary diversity, from July 7 to 10.

The Montreal StreetFood Festival in the Old Port starts today

Over 20 chefs representing cuisines from around the world are gathering in the Old Port today as the second edition of the Montreal StreetFood Festival begins.

The festival of culinary diversity begins on July 7 and runs through July 10, with lots of side entertainment including live music and other performances and games.

Entry to the site at the Clock Tower Quay in the Old Port of Montreal costs $3, though it’s free for children eight years old and younger. Most of the dishes will be priced at $3 to $5, or $7 to $12 for premium dishes.

