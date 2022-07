Magi Merlin, Kamasi Washington, Hubert Lenoir and Joey Bada$$ are among the acts who’ve lit up downtown stages over the past week.

Cindy Lopez took photos at some of the hottest outdoor and indoor shows at the 2022 edition of the Montreal Jazz Fest, heralding a very welcome return to a full-on festival summer in the city.

Witch Prophet. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Urban Science Brass Band

Storry

Gregory Porter

Fernie

Meshell Ndegeocello

Corinne Bailey Rae

Emma Beko

Adi Oasis

Kamasi Washington

Joey Bada$$

TOPS

Paul Cargnello

The Shed

Waahli

Dominique Fils Aimé

Jireh Gospel Choir

Lou Phelps

Hubert Lenoir

More 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival photos and reviews are forthcoming. For more on the Jazz Fest, which continues through July 9, please visit the festival’s website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.