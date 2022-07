A shocker for the majority of fans who thought Shane Wright was a shoo-in.

Juraj Slafkovský is the top pick for the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft!

The Montreal Canadiens have selected Juraj Slafkovský as their first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, over the expected choice, Shane Wright.

A Slafkovsky fan at the NHL Draft viewing party at the Bell Centre. Photo by Cindy Lopez

Slafkovský clearly impressed the Habs front office and hockey fans with his performance in the Beijing 2022 Olympics, where he earned MVP honours, and was the youngest player at the games. Slovakia won the bronze medal in mens’ hockey.

