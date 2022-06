What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Tuesday, June 28

Montreal archaeology and history museum Pointe-à-Callière presents the immersive exhibition Vikings – Dragons of the Northern Seas. 350 Place Royale, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., $25/$24 seniors/$17 13–30/$8 5–12

The Lumière Collective and Main Film present short films by Louise Bourque and Miryam Charles, who will be present for the In Situ film-series event. 7080 Alexandra #506, 7 p.m.

Anteism Books hosts a launch event for the new House House Press publication Mixed Martial Arts, with readings by Montreal authors Steff Hui Ci Ling, Erín Moure and Anahita Jamali Rad, hosted by David Bradford. 435 Beaubien W. #100, 7 p.m.

Montreal author André Forget will be in conversation with Joel Peters at Argo Bookshop, discussing his new book In the City of Pigs. 1841-A Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m.

Saskatoon’s Alien to the Ignorant will be joined by Montreal bands Tempête and Radium Moon tonight at Turbo Haüs. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10

