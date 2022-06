The top events in Montreal, daily.

What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

What to do in Montreal today

Wednesday, June 1

Portland indie rock vets Modest Mouse return to Montreal to play MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $71.50

Toronto post-punk duo Traitrs are playing l’Escogriffe. 4461 St-Denis, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $18.80

Also in Montreal tonight, Vancouver rapper bbno$ is playing Théâtre Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $44

Bass Drive Wednesdays at le Belmont welcomes Charpyy, Renn, Leez, Systms and Justk4z. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5/$10

The Techno Worlds exhibition/experience continues at PHI Centre, the Goethe-Institut and SAT through June 19.

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.