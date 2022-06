What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Monday, June 27

Montreal museums tend to be closed on Mondays, but the Biodôme and other neighbouring Espace pour la vie spaces (the Botanical Gardens, Planetarium and Insectarium) are open. Visit the Biodôme’s array of animals in the recently renovated facility, which turned 30 earlier this month. 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., $16.50 for Montreal residents, $15.50 seniors, $12.75 students 18+, $8.25 youth 5+

“Sibling power duo” Hansom Ēli play Petit Campus with openers Maxime and Dirt Room. 57 Prince-Arthur E., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $16.50

Alt L.A. musician Jerry Paper performs with Montreal act (and Arbutus Records signee) Mitch Davis at Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $19.95

Mats Gustaffson, Johan Berthling and Andreas Werlin are Fire!, performing at la Sala Rossa as part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival. The show will also feature AV presentation “La Lumière du Soleil Dans Un Semi Sous-sol” and opening act Traquen’art. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $23.08

The Ace (ie. asexual) Pride edition of recurring Montreal comedy night There’s Something Funny Going On is happening at Blue Dog. 3958 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., PWYC

