The MURAL and Fringe festivals begin, the Mont-Royal street fair, the FTA closing party and more.

The 2022 edition of MURAL Festival begins, with 11 days of live art on the walls on and around St-Laurent Boulevard as well as a number of music and nightlife events.

Montreal Fringe kicks into high gear tonight, with theatre, dance and other styles of performance art happening at venues all over the Plateau, and concerts in Fringe Park at Rachel and St-Laurent. To read our interview with Fringe head Amy Blackmore, please click here. For the complete program, please visit the Fringe website.

The Mont-Royal street fair is back with four days of sales and activities on the Plateau’s most hopping avenue. Between St-Laurent and Fullum, sales until 11 p.m. Thu, Fri, Sat, 6 p.m. Sun, terrasses open till 1 a.m. Thu, Fri, Sat, 10 p.m. Sun

Montreal psych-garage-yéyé artist Léona launches her new EP Canons d’amour at Bar le Ritz PDB, with opener Arielle Soucy. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $15

Festival TransAmériques is a wrap after tonight, but it wouldn’t be FTA without a closing party. The event takes place in two rooms at FTA HQ. 175 Président-Kennedy, 10 p.m., free

