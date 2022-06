Phoebe Bridgers, Kraftwerk 3D and Sheenah Ko in concert, Riverside hosts L Nights, a vernissage at Bradley Ertaskiran and more.

California indie pop singer Phoebe Bridgers brings her Reunion Tour to Montreal, playing Parc Jean-Drapeau with opener Claud. 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m., $78.50/$143

German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk bring their 3D show back to Montreal, playing Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. 175 Ste-Catherine W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $74.15–$115.75

Montreal synth-pop artist Sheenah Ko (a member of Besnard Lakes) launches her second solo album The Future Is Now at la Sala Rossa, with opener Laura Jeffery. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

Saint-Henri hotspot Riverside is back in action and so are L Nights, the “2SLGBTQIA+ inclusive ladies night” event series celebrating its seventh anniversary. 5020 St-Ambroise, 6 p.m.–3 a.m., free entry

Bradley Ertaskiran is hosting Midday dilemma, a solo exhibition of photography and sculpture by Erin Shirreff, having its vernissage today. 3550 St-Antoine W., 5–8 p.m.

