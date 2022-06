JPEGMAFIA, Seulement and Wet in concert, the Mika Rottenberg exhibition at the MAC’s temporary site and more.

Brooklyn rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA is playing Club Soda and the opening act is none other than Backxwash — read our latest interview with the acclaimed Montreal rapper here. 1225 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $40.50

Also in Montreal from Brooklyn tonight is the indie pop trio Wet, who play Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Hannah Jadagu. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $36.09

As part of the Suoni per il Popolo music festival, the long-running music improv series Mardi Spaghetti is holding a marathon edition at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 3 p.m.–12 a.m., PWYC

Suoni also has Montreal act Seulement (aka Mathieu Arsenault, formerly of Technical Kidman) on a “trance-inducing” bill with Toronto’s New Chance and Crasher (feat. Airick Asher Woodhead) at Casa del Popolo. 4873 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

The MAC, in its temporary digs at Place Ville-Marie, is hosting an exhibition of videos, installations and sculptures by Argentinean New Yorker Mika Rottenberg. 1 Place Ville-Marie, 11:30 p.m.–7 p.m., $10/free under 17

