Funeral Parade of Roses at Cinéma Moderne, Booka Shade live, goth night at Foufs, the big St-Jean show at Place des Festivals and more.

Your daily Montreal To-Do List, with events listed in chronological order.

1. The Grand Spectacle for la Fête Nationale at Place des Festivals

2. Last performance of Psycho 6 at the MAI

3. Funeral Parade of Roses at Cinéma Moderne

"I am wound and the blade, A victim and an executioner" Funeral Parade of Roses (1969) dir. Toshio Matsumoto pic.twitter.com/ZpC67EyYVQ — 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐚 𓂀 (@skintybambola) June 18, 2022 See a 4K restoration of Toshio Matsumoto’s cult classic.

4. L’Au-Delà: The Gothic Revival at Foufounes Electriques

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollie Hensman (@hollie_hensman) Brusque Twins’ Hollie Hensman is one of three DJs at tonight’s debut of a new goth night at Foufs.

5. Booka Shade live at Newspeak

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.