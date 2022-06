Sex-worker mag ConStellation launches with a Wiggle Room burlesque show, a gin & vodka tasting, a comedy open mic, Vague Lundi DJ night and more.

Your daily Montreal To-Do List, with events listed in chronological order.

1. Sex-worker mag ConStellation launch/burlesque show at the Wiggle Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Vixen (@sugar_vixen) The Out edition of ConStellation launches at the Wiggle Room with Sugar Vixena and more.

2. A gin and vodka tasting by Rezin at Bootlegger

3. The Suoni per il Popolo edition of No Hay Banda at la Sala Rossa

4. Mickey Dagger & Boris Leonardo DJ at Rockette’s Vague Lundi

5. The World’s Smallest Open Mic Comedy Night at Hurley’s

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.