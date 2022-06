Participants can choose between 1 km, 5 km, 10 km, half-marathon (21.1 km) and marathon (42.2 km) courses.

Following the event’s cancellation in 2020 and 2021, the Montreal Marathon returns this fall for its 30th edition, from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25.

Various routes are available for participants including 1 km, 5 km and 10 km courses on Saturday and half-marathon (21.1 km) and marathon (42.2 km) courses on Sunday. Friday is being called an Active Youth Day.

Registration starts at just $10 for the 1 km course and increases to $110 for the marathon. For participants in the National Cup, a four-person team competition, the registration fee is $290.

