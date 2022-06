Our June issue features David Cronenberg, who returns with Crimes of the Future

The June issue of Cult MTL has arrived, featuring an interview with legendary Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg, whose new film Crimes of the Future is his first in eight years, and his first developed from an original screenplay since 1999’s eXistenZ. Cronenberg talked about shooting in Greece, depicting performance artists, his particular fascination with the human body and his favourite Montreal memory.

Photo by Caitlin Cronenberg

Also in the June issue are interviews with Patrick Stewart and Montreal Alliance General Manager Joel Anthony, a glowing feature review of Bar St-Denis, program overviews of the Jazz Fest, Suoni per il Popolo and Montreal Fringe, the Niche MTL manifesto & more!

